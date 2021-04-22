April 21 College roundup: WSU baseball runs win streak to eight

WSU put it away with three more runs in the eighth. Kohnle delivered an RBI single, as did Carter Brinkman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kohnle, Baumgartner and Beyer all finished with three hits to lead the Warriors.

Reliever Mitchell Mueller picked up the win in relief for WSU after allowing just run on two hits with four strikeouts in four innings. Justin Firpo started and tossed four innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on six hits.

The sweep positions WSU favorably in a weekend showdown with Augustana at Loughrey Field.

The Vikings, 22-7 overall and 18-7 in the NSIC, have won four of their last five games and sit just above Winona State in third place in the NSIC.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SMU falls to Tommies

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Mary's volleyball team's last ever matchup with St. Thomas started well, but unfortunately didn't end they way they would have liked as they fell to the Tommies 38-36, 15-25, 19-25, 20-25 Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (5-3) set a program record for points in a set with 38, but managed just 33 points across the next two sets.