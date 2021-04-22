April 21 College roundup: WSU baseball runs win streak to eight

Wayne, Neb. — The Winona State baseball team ran their win streak to eight games, sweeping Wayne State 6-2, 11-6 in a doubleheader Wednesday on the road.
Starting pitcher Bailey Banaszynski set the tone for the Warriors (17-10, 14-8) in Game 1, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out eight in five innings.
The Warriors ensured Banaszynski would pick up his fourth win of the season thanks to a four-run fifth inning.
Tanner Williams broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single, before Derek Baumgartner delivered a two-run double to make it 5-2. Zac Stange capped off the inning with an RBI single.
Additionally, Sam Kohnle's single in the opener moved him into first all-time in that category with 172 career singles.
In the nightcap, the Warriors scored five runs in the seventh to turn a 4-3 deficit into an 8-4 lead.
That inning saw the Warriors bat around after Nick Herbst led off with a four-pitch walk before WSU smashed five of their 16 hits in the game en route to five runs.
Austin Savery tied it with an RBI single, before Joe Ihrke followed a Baumgartner single with a bases loaded walk. Austin Beyer then delivered the big blow, clearing the bases with a three-run double to make it 8-4 Warriors.
WSU put it away with three more runs in the eighth. Kohnle delivered an RBI single, as did Carter Brinkman.
Kohnle, Baumgartner and Beyer all finished with three hits to lead the Warriors.
Reliever Mitchell Mueller picked up the win in relief for WSU after allowing just run on two hits with four strikeouts in four innings. Justin Firpo started and tossed four innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on six hits.
The sweep positions WSU favorably in a weekend showdown with Augustana at Loughrey Field.
The Vikings, 22-7 overall and 18-7 in the NSIC, have won four of their last five games and sit just above Winona State in third place in the NSIC.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SMU falls to Tommies
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Mary's volleyball team's last ever matchup with St. Thomas started well, but unfortunately didn't end they way they would have liked as they fell to the Tommies 38-36, 15-25, 19-25, 20-25 Wednesday night.
The Cardinals (5-3) set a program record for points in a set with 38, but managed just 33 points across the next two sets.
The fourth set was a see-saw affair from start to finish. But with the score deadlocked at 17-17, St. Thomas had the better finishing kick, outscoring Saint Mary's 8-3 to seal the win, 25-20.
Lewiston-Altura High School graduate and freshman Ciarra McNally recorded a career-high 19 kills and Linnaea Wallis notched her seventh straight double-double with 19 kills and 10 digs to pace the Cardinals. Mandy Schmidt dished out 41 assists and added 10 digs for double-double No. 3 on the year, while DeJaye Baab delivered a team-leading 25 digs.
The Cardinals close out their fall-to-spring season at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, with a match at St. Olaf.