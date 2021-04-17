April 18 College roundup: Kleman tosses ninth-career no-hitter

A pair of dominant pitching performances led the Winona State softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Bemidji State Saturday.
Jordyn Kleman tossed her ninth no-hitter of her career in game one to help lead the Warriors to an 8-0 five-inning victory before Liz Pautz tossed a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win.
Kleman's first no-hitter of the season came against Bemidji State on March 3 in a 10-0 whitewash of the Beavers. Forty-five days later, she did it again.
Kleman stuck out thirteen Beavers on the way to her second no-hitter of the season. The only blip for the standout senior on the day was a hit batter, which came in the fourth inning.
Offensively, the WSU lineup provided strong run support, scoring once in the first inning, and piling on six more runs in the third. An eighth tally in the bottom of the fifth ended the game for Winona State.
In game two, the Warriors found themselves in a pitcher's duel with Bemidji's Stephi Dullum, matching Pautz pitch for pitch.
The game was scoreless until freshman Sam Keller delivered a three-run homer to dead centerfield to account for the only three runs of the game.
With the three-run advantage, Pautz went to work in the top of the seventh, striking out the side to end it.
The Warriors move to a 21-6 overall and 10-4 NSIC. WSU will put their four-game winning streak on the line Sunday when they host Minnesota Crookston for a doubleheader at Noon.
SMU splits with Gusties
After being held to just three hits in a 2-0 loss to Gustavus in game one of Saturday's doubleheader, the Cardinals' bats woke up, bouncing back with an 8-2 victory.
The Gusties scored single runs in the first and second innings to account for all the offensive highlights, as GAC held the Cardinals to no runs on three hit.
Saint Mary's bats heated up in a big way in the nightcap, hammering a pair of Gustie pitchers for 11 hits — including a pair of home runs — to earn the split.
SMU starter Amber Chow did all she could to keep things close, scattering just four hits — all in the first two innings — while striking out a career-high 10 Gusties in posting her team-leading sixth complete game.
After suffering through their eighth straight scoreless inning, the Cardinal offense showed signs of life, scoring three times in the second inning of game two — including an RBI single by Amy Kulaga and a run-scoring sacrifice fly by Winona Senior High graduate Justine Schultz.
The two teams traded runs in the third — Saint Mary's coming on Cassie Sutor's leadoff home run.
Saint Mary's then broke the game open in the sixth, scoring four times — three coming on Erin Sullivan's first career-home run — to seal the 8-2 victory.
The Cardinals (6-16, 3-7) are right back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday, as they travel to take on St. Catherine in a doubleheader.
VOLLEYBALL
SMU defeats Gustavus in five
ST. PETER, Minn. — For the third time in their last four matches, the Saint Mary's volleyball team went to five sets, this time outlasting Gustavus Adolphus 18-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15, 15-13 to extend their win streak to five straight.
Linnaea Wallis — coming off a career-high 30 kills in Saint Mary's 3-1 win over Hamline on Wednesday — led the Cardinals with 19 kills, while Coral Anderson added 15. Mandy Schmidt equaled her career-high with 47 assists, and DeJaye Baab and Wallis delivered 27 and 26 digs, respectively. The 19-kill, 26-dig effort by Wallis was her fifth straight double-double, while Schmidt added her second assist-dig double-double with 47 helpers and 12 digs.
The Cardinals (5-1 overall) are back in action on Monday, hosting Saint Benedict in a 7 p.m. conference match — the final home match of the season for Saint Mary's.