April 18 College roundup: Kleman tosses ninth-career no-hitter

A pair of dominant pitching performances led the Winona State softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Bemidji State Saturday.

Jordyn Kleman tossed her ninth no-hitter of her career in game one to help lead the Warriors to an 8-0 five-inning victory before Liz Pautz tossed a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 win.

Kleman's first no-hitter of the season came against Bemidji State on March 3 in a 10-0 whitewash of the Beavers. Forty-five days later, she did it again.

Kleman stuck out thirteen Beavers on the way to her second no-hitter of the season. The only blip for the standout senior on the day was a hit batter, which came in the fourth inning.

Offensively, the WSU lineup provided strong run support, scoring once in the first inning, and piling on six more runs in the third. An eighth tally in the bottom of the fifth ended the game for Winona State.

In game two, the Warriors found themselves in a pitcher's duel with Bemidji's Stephi Dullum, matching Pautz pitch for pitch.

The game was scoreless until freshman Sam Keller delivered a three-run homer to dead centerfield to account for the only three runs of the game.