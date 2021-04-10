April 11 College roundup: Saint Mary's softball and baseball earn sweeps

The Saint Mary's softball team saw it's offense awake from its slumber and used a pair of quality outings from Amber Chow to sweep Hamline 8-3, 8-3 in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader at Saint Mary's Field.

The Cardinals (5-11) had scored just four runs in their previous six games and found themselves trailing 3-0 after two innings on Saturday. But the Cardinals broke through for two in the second before putting up a four spot in the fourth. Cassie Sutor had the big hit — a two-run single with the bases loaded put the Cardinals up 6-3. Winona Senior High graduate Justine Schultz went 3-for-3 at the leadoff spot.

Chow was lights out in relief of starter Sutor, who allowed three runs in two innings. The senior allowed just one hit, while striking out six in five shutout innings.

In game two, the Cardinals struck first for two in the second inning after doubled home a run before coming around to score on a throwing error. Schultz finished 2-for-3.

Sutor homered in the third, before the Cardinals put up a four-spot in the fourth. Chow helped her own cause with a two-run double. But Chow was just as effective in the circle, allowing three runs — one earned — on five hits, while striking out three in seven innings.

