All-American role model: C-FC graduate and Upper Iowa wrestler Tate Murty paving the way for youth wrestling

Growing up, Tate Murty didn’t really have a wrestling role model to look up to, at least not at the local level.
Cochrane-Fountain City High School didn’t have any back then.
So, Murty set out to become the first.
Now, there isn’t a single youth wrestler in the C-FC ranks that doesn’t know his name.
“These kids are still watching him,” said Jay Baures, coordinator and coach of the C-FC youth wrestling program. “I know my son and I know about 3-4 other kids that sit down and actually watch him at the college level online. They’re still looking up to him, especially now.”
Once a kid with no C-FC role model of his own, Murty — who on March 13 added NCAA Division II All-American to his resume with a sixth-place finish for Upper Iowa at the national tournament in St. Louis — has since become that very role model for today’s youngsters, a shining example to which all C-FC youth wrestlers aspire.
Just like he planned.
“I wanted to put the standard out there and show these kids at the youth level that it’s possible, and maybe give them something to strive for,” said Murty, a former four-time WIAA state-meet qualifier and still the Pirates’ lone state champion.
“It’s exciting. I love being that outlet for these kids. When I was their age, there was nobody in the C-FC program to look up to, so I’m excited that I get to be that person for these kids and kind of pave the way for them, showing them that it can be done.”
Even now, everything that Murty does on the mat, he does with those C-FC kids in mind. He knows they’re watching.
And he put on a show for them earlier this month at the NCAA tournament.
Still, his journey to All-America status got off to an admittedly rocky start.
In a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign, Murty and his Upper Iowa teammates were permitted just six Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matches apiece during the regular season. No tournaments. No non-conference bouts. Just six matches and a slew of practices to prepare for the postseason.
Murty’s record after those matches: 2-4.
“I was getting pretty frustrated with myself, just because the losses I did have were by super small margins where I was like, ‘Man, if I had just done this little thing different, it might have gone the other way,’“ Murty said. “So I was trying to not let those losses define me at that point, because obviously the dual season is only a part of the season.
“The part that really matters is at the end.”
So Murty pushed on.
He entered the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships as the fifth seed at 141 pounds. He needed to finish at least second to qualify for nationals.
What happened next came as no shock to Murty’s father, Earl, his former high school coach.
“He had all the confidence he needed,” Earl Murty said. “Obviously I don’t coach him now, but we still talk all the time. And I just said to him, ‘You’re right there with the top kids.’ I mean, the matches he lost were all close. It was right there for him, and he believed in himself.”
That belief produced big-time results.
Tate Murty went 5-1 at regionals — including three victories over conference opponents who had defeated him earlier in the season — to book his place at the national tournament. His final victory, the one that punched his ticket to St. Louis, came by way of a convincing 19-8 major decision over Northern State’s Kolton Roth, who had edged Murty by an 8-7 decision during a conference dual just seven weeks prior.
A redshirt sophomore, Murty then entered nationals two weeks later unseeded, sporting the lowest winning percentage of any competitor in the 141-pound bracket.
And once again, Tate showed the nation — including those C-FC youth wrestlers back home — the sum of his toughness and determination.
“I knew I was there for a reason,” he said.
An underdog from the outset, Tate Murty rebounded from a first-round loss — against the tournament’s No. 2 seed — with four consecutive wins on the back side of the bracket en route to a sixth-place finish and an All-America distinction.
“I just wanted to prove that I wasn’t a fluke, that I just pulled something out of nowhere just to get here and that I wasn’t going to do anything with it,” Tate Murty said. “So I just went in there with an attitude that I was meant to be there.”
In doing so, Tate Murty inched that much closer to his ultimate goal: a national title.
But he also helped elevate the C-FC program — which has secured at least one state place-winner in each of the last seven seasons — to yet another unforseen height. The bar has been raised even further for the youth wrestlers coming up through the ranks. NCAA success is there for the taking.
And Tate plans to be there for those kids every step of the way.
“It’s a lot of pride,” he said. “All of us who’ve had success here at C-FC, we want to do it not only for ourselves, but for our families, for the community. I love how for the past seven years we’ve been able to put a kid on the podium at state. And we’ve definitely still got a long way to go. But I think it’s awesome that we’re putting Cochrane-Fountain City’s name on that pedestal.
“When people think of Cochrane-Fountain city now, they think, ‘Oh man, they’ve had some really tough wrestlers come out of that school.’”