All-American role model: C-FC graduate and Upper Iowa wrestler Tate Murty paving the way for youth wrestling

Growing up, Tate Murty didn’t really have a wrestling role model to look up to, at least not at the local level.

Cochrane-Fountain City High School didn’t have any back then.

So, Murty set out to become the first.

Now, there isn’t a single youth wrestler in the C-FC ranks that doesn’t know his name.

“These kids are still watching him,” said Jay Baures, coordinator and coach of the C-FC youth wrestling program. “I know my son and I know about 3-4 other kids that sit down and actually watch him at the college level online. They’re still looking up to him, especially now.”

Once a kid with no C-FC role model of his own, Murty — who on March 13 added NCAA Division II All-American to his resume with a sixth-place finish for Upper Iowa at the national tournament in St. Louis — has since become that very role model for today’s youngsters, a shining example to which all C-FC youth wrestlers aspire.

Just like he planned.

“I wanted to put the standard out there and show these kids at the youth level that it’s possible, and maybe give them something to strive for,” said Murty, a former four-time WIAA state-meet qualifier and still the Pirates’ lone state champion.