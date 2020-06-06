5-time cancer survivor and Gophers holder Casey O'Brien eager to return to field

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which has separated the entire Gophers team for the foreseeable future.

Football has long been O’Brien’s respite. While he fought to survive cancer, he kept his eye on early June, trying to keep his weight up and his body in shape so he could compete for the starting holder job.

“That’s kind of his release, a little bit. That’s his alone time,” Dan O’Brien said. “He puts his headset on, and he works out. He feels better when he works out. And when he works out, he feels like he’s a college football player. He doesn’t feel like he’s a cancer patient that can’t do anything but sit around and watch TV or play video games.

“That’s kind of what helps him experience normal. I think that’s all he’s ever wanted.”

College football’s future, though, is still murky. The Gophers could potentially return for summer workouts this month, though what kind of season will follow is unknown. The chemotherapy slightly weakened O’Brien’s immune system, and each surgery has taken a small bit of his lung, meaning any illness that affects the respiratory system is especially dangerous.