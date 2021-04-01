College gymnastics: WSHS grad and Gopher gymnast Lexy Ramler aiming to settle 'unfinished business'

Just like that. No meet against Oklahoma, no Big Ten Championships, no NCAA championships. Season over.

“It was a shock, like it’s really done?” said Ramler, who was the Big Ten Gymnast and the NCAA Region 2 gymnast of the year in 2020. “The day after my roommates and I went and got our nails done and we were talking like, ‘It’s really done? But I’m not finished yet?’ The whole thing of it was just this unfinished business.”

Ramler and her Gopher teammates then dispersed to their hometowns, unsure of when they would be able to get back into the gym together.

It turned out to be a while. Months, in fact.

“I had never taken, I would say, a week to two weeks off from gymnastics, ever,” She said with a laugh. “Then here we are, taking two months off. You ask yourself, am I going to lose my skills? Am I going to lose my muscles? There was just so much more to the situation. Like, this is what I do every single day.”

But there was a silver lining.

“It was just a huge life change. I know for me personally, it helped me focus on what I’m grateful for and taking time to really just spend time with my family,” Ramler said. “I was so grateful for the opportunity just to connect with my family more.”