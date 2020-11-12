College basketball: Winona state basketball teams welcome new additions

The Winona State men's basketball team added size and shooting as they announced the signings of three incoming freshman for the 2021-22 recruiting class.

Connor Drew, Drew Adams, and Dustin Beauprey each signed their NCAA Division II National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Drew — a 6-foot-7, 220-pound swingman from Ballard (Iowa) High School — averaged 18.5 points per game and eight rebounds a game as a junior while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

Adams is another tally, lanky (6-foot-8, 210-pounds) swingman who can knock down the outside jumper while also doing the dirty work inside. He earned all-conference honors as a junior at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.

Dustin Beauprey will be the one to watch as the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter has already accrued an eye-popping 4,000 career points at Mountain Top Christian Academy in Horicon, Wis. He scored 1,000 points as a freshman.