College basketball: Winona state basketball teams welcome new additions

The Winona State men's basketball team added size and shooting as they announced the signings of three incoming freshman for the 2021-22 recruiting class.
Connor Drew, Drew Adams, and Dustin Beauprey each signed their NCAA Division II National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Drew — a 6-foot-7, 220-pound swingman from Ballard (Iowa) High School — averaged 18.5 points per game and eight rebounds a game as a junior while shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.
Adams is another tally, lanky (6-foot-8, 210-pounds) swingman who can knock down the outside jumper while also doing the dirty work inside. He earned all-conference honors as a junior at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.
Dustin Beauprey will be the one to watch as the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter has already accrued an eye-popping 4,000 career points at Mountain Top Christian Academy in Horicon, Wis. He scored 1,000 points as a freshman.
"It was our hope to sign two frontline players and a bigger guard and we are thrilled that we were able to accomplish our goal with the addition of Connor Drew, Drew Adams, and Dustin Beauprey," coach Todd Eisner said. "Connor and Drew really fit the way we utilize our 'bigs' offensively in that both are excellent perimeter shooters that can stretch the defense to the three-point line. Dustin is a strong, athletic, skilled perimeter player who has a chance to be an outstanding player at both ends of the floor at the college level."
Last year, the Warriors finished 18-12 overall and a 14-8 in NSIC play.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Scott Ballard and the Warriors also welcomed size and shooting, as they announced the addition of four incoming freshman on Wednesday in the forms of Kendal Cox, Naomi Breunig, Stephanie Dasbach and Lindsey Hahn.
Cox averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game at St. Michael-Albertville High School as a junior. The 5-foot-8 guard is a three-time all-conference selection.
Breunig earned first-team All-Badger North Conference honors after averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 assists per contest as a junior for Sauk Prairie High School.
Dasbach gives the Warriors size and strength, as the 6-foot-1 Lombard, Ill. native was an all-conference selection as a junior — which included a 34-point, 22-rebound performance.
Hahn shot over 40% from beyond the arc while also grabbing 51 steals as a junior at Lyons Township High School in Western Springs, Ill. She can play both guard positions and was a captain last season.
"We feel very fortunate and blessed to have these young ladies join our program after a very challenging spring and summer recruiting experience," Ballard said. "We believe each of these players have a competitive spirit that fits well with the culture of our program and the chemistry of our team. I am confident they will represent the WSU and Winona communities well and Warrior fans will enjoy watching them compete."
Ballard and company are hoping to improve on their 17-11 record and 12-10 tally in NSIC play from last year.
