Sports world finds its voice in difficult times

Still, a world in which Snyder would even consider a name change is different than the one that existed before Floyd’s killing.

The sports world is facing the same reckonings as the rest of America, choosing between symbols and humans. Statues are falling and awareness is rising, however belatedly.

Athletes are perfectly positioned to lead during this time. They, more so than many other Americans, work intimately with people of other skin colors and backgrounds.

Here are a few suggestions for a sports world that is rapidly changing for the better:

1. If you’re going to make everyone stand for a song before sporting events, add another.

Follow the national anthem with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the Black national anthem. It will be played before all Week 1 NFL games this season.

Or, if you prefer, use Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful,” perhaps the best performance of any patriotic song in our country’s history.