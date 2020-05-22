Sports on TV
Today AUTO RACING 11 a.m. The Race All-Star Series: All-Star Cup, ESPN

1:30 p.m.

ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, FS2

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon; America’s Day at the Races, FS1

3 p.m.

Trackside Live!, NBCSN

KBO BASEBALL 2:55 a.m. Doosan at Samsung, ESPN

11:55 p.m.

Hanwha at NC, ESPN

MEN’S SOCCER 8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2

11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, FS1

TENNIS 11 a.m. UTR: Women’s Pro Match Series, Round Robin

