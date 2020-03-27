Sports announcers get creative as virus wipes out day job

Mark Church was sitting on the end of his bed, coming to terms with the devastating effect the coronavirus outbreak would have on his job as a cricket announcer, when he picked up his phone and did what he does best.

“To cheer myself up,” Church recalls, “I just did a bit of commentary to myself.”

After posting the short video recording on Twitter — of a wicket taken during the 1985 Ashes series — he got his 70-year-old mother to take part in some clips, too. What really sent his notifications “through the roof” was when his 10-year-old daughter, Isabelle, became involved in what he has now labeled “#commentaryathome.”

“We had a 20-minute window before school and I just gave her a few pointers,” Church, a freelancer who works for the BBC among others, said. “I was thinking to myself, ‘She will never get this right, bless her.’ But she nailed it in one take.”

Now, their daily musings — dad as the main announcer, daughter as the analytical sidekick who begins her comments with “well, Mark...” — are getting more than 100,000 views, and are being enjoyed and shared by cricket stars such as Australia captain Aaron Finch and former England captain Nasser Hussain. Perhaps most important of all, they are providing some light relief for those craving a bit of sport in their life.