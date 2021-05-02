Special delivery

California’s Camryn Bynum was selected as a safety in the fourth round and figures to have a role on special teams. Bynum said he had a pre-draft virtual meeting with new Vikings special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken, a sure sign of the interest in his kick coverage ability.

Throw in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, a third-round pick on Friday who started his college career as a quarterback, and the Vikings ought to at least be in better shape to effectively cover and return this season even if the field goals, extra points and long snaps remain question marks.

“When you have the type of athletes we were able to get in the third day of the draft here, nine times out of 10 those guys wind up playing and performing well on special teams as they learn their craft at their position,” Spielman said.

Joining Nwangwu, Bynum and Smith-Marsette on the draft board on Saturday were Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson (fourth round), Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson (fifth round) and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jalen Twyman (sixth round).

HE’S GOT OPTIONS