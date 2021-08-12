Source: Rookie Christian Darrisaw has second surgery on groin injury

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings first-round pick Christian Darrisaw visited Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia this week for his second surgery of the year on a groin injury that’s bothered him since before the draft.

Meyers, a noted specialist often sought by athletes dealing with core muscle injuries, performed what a league source called a minor procedure on Thursday morning. There’s optimism Darrisaw can recover quickly and be ready for Week 1, the source said.

Darrisaw has yet to participate in training camp beyond individual offensive line drills, after seeing some non-padded work in the team’s mandatory minicamp. He had already been ruled out by head coach Mike Zimmer for Saturday’s preseason opener against Denver at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said that’s meant more work for swing tackle Rashod Hill, who has been the team’s starting left tackle throughout much of the offseason.

“(Darrisaw) has been working his tail off,” Kubiak said Thursday. “Cautious, taking it slow. When he’s back, we’ll take him. Otherwise, until then, getting a lot of good, extra work for Rashod.”

Kubiak was asked how much time Darrisaw would need on the practice field to judge whether he’s ready to start in the season opener on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati.

“I wouldn’t put a number on it,” Kubiak said. “Any player coming off a major injury, they’re all different. I’d say when he’s been here, he’s been really sharp and really dialed in. Mentally, I don’t think it’ll be a problem. We just got to get his physical reps and get his conditioning.”

