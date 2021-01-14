Souhan: Wild needs Fiala, Kaprizov to become best scoring duo in team history

The Wild had previously experienced one month worthy of celebration — the improbable run to the Western Conference finals in 2002-03. Now, it seemed, the mediocre upstart franchise with the bizarre mascot had become legitimate.

Parise and Suter helped the Wild make the playoffs the next six seasons. Any wild-eyed hopes that they would produce a Stanley Cup were always unrealistic. They took a bad franchise and made it competitive, which is about all that should have been expected of two players not named Crosby and Ovechkin.

In better times, the Wild’s 2021 season opener Thursday night might have generated a fraction of the excitement of the Parise and Suter signings. Kevin Fiala has hinted at becoming a star. He is already the best all-around offensive talent the franchise has employed. On Thursday in Los Angeles, he was joined for the first time by Kirill Kaprizov, the 135th pick in the 2015 draft.

Former Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher selected Kaprizov because of his offensive skills, and was able to take him so low in the draft because of the uncertainty that surrounds Russian prospects. Five years later, Kaprizov is signed and practicing with his new team, and the reviews from his teammates indicate that he is gifted.