Souhan: What took the Wild so long to play Parise? Surely not his age.

One such goal — a deflection, a tip, a hustle play — could have won Game 2 for the Wild, could have made this an entirely different series.

Instead, the Wild chose the wrong time to make whatever point they were making by benching Parise.

Whatever personality quirks have kept the current Wild brain trust from looking upon Parise with affection, Parise’s work ethic and in-game grit have never been in question.

As with a vintage Mercedes, you don’t get rid of the vehicle because of age, but because of mileage and maintenance costs.

Parise should probably be playing on the power play in this series. That’s where his netfront presence and puck-deflection skills could come in handy for a team that entered Game 5 in a power-play drought.

But the same grit that should make him somewhat valuable in the twilight of his career is what has led to more frequent injuries and a lack of production. He’s 5-11, 193 pounds, and he’s taken a thousand crosschecks to the middle of his back. His ribs couldn’t be more tender if they were marinated.

Reviewing the best American sports moments of 2021, the right question might be: Is advanced age a problem?