Souhan: Vikings' latest moves won't help unless draft fills gaping holes

Diggs is good enough to make Buffalo better. With Brady out of the way, Diggs could help the Bills win a previously unwinnable division and make a playoff run.

No matter how well he or his new team perform, Spielman did good work here. Now he has two first-round draft picks to fill holes with relatively inexpensive players, a necessity given the Vikings’ salary-cap issues.

Taking the long view, Spielman selected Diggs in the fifth round, got three good and two excellent seasons out of him, and traded him for a first-round and two mid-round picks, with the Bills and Vikings exchanging low-round picks.

That’s the kind of value proposition that usually winds up looking good down the road.

Spielman also extended the contract of quarterback Kirk Cousins. This is a move that was all but guaranteed when he signed his first deal.

His salary cap hit was always going to be a problem in the third year of his three-year deal, and he’s too productive to have failed so completely that the Vikings would want to move on from him.

Also, Cousins’ presence ensured that the Vikings weren’t going to invest in his successor, so the Vikings are, depending on your view, blessed or stuck with him for at least two and probably three more years.