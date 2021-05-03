Souhan: Twins aren't dead, but they need some big-picture lineup tweaks

What you should be thinking about the 2021 Minnesota Twins, following their 13-4 victory over Kansas City on Sunday at Target Field:

1. Hitting is not going to be a problem. Four of the biggest questions entering the season were whether Byron Buxton was ready to break out (he has), Nelson Cruz would maintain bat speed at the age of 40 (he has), Alex Kirilloff was ready (he’s hit four homers the past three games) and whether Mitch Garver would hit for power again (he has hit five home runs in 65 at-bats).

2. The notion that the Twins were buried entering May was absurd. They are 4½ games behind Chicago, their primary competition in the AL Central. There have five months and 136 games remaining, and the Twins and White Sox will play each other 19 times between May 11 and Aug. 11. The Twins have to pitch better, but the race has barely begun.