Souhan: Teammates taught Torii Hunter how to be a major leaguer and treat others

“We broke from spring training and I didn’t have any money,” he said. “My family was broke. I was a first-rounder and got a nice bonus, but I had helped a lot of people out, and had put the rest of the money away.

“I just didn’t have any funds. We had a homestand to start the season for five or six days, then were going on the road. So Armann Brown and I slept in a car. We didn’t want to have to pay that first month’s rent.”

The rental car cost $9.99 a day. “We got one with a stick shift, because it was cheaper,” Hunter said. “But that meant that every other night, you had to sleep on the stick shift.”

He finished the season with a .231 batting average. The Twins called him up for a day, for a game in Baltimore, to boost his spirits.

Hunter would become the embodiment of the old scouting line, “You always wait on talent.” As a minor leaguer, Hunter didn’t hit more than 10 home runs in a season until 2000, when he hit 18 in the thin air at Class AAA Salt Lake City.

He didn’t hit at least 20 home runs in a season until he became a big league regular in 2001 and hit 27.

He would hit 20 or more home runs in 11 major league seasons.