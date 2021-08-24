Souhan: Re-signing Griffen is good, and the quintessential Vikings move

In the midst of a worrisome and divisive training camp, the Minnesota Vikings on Monday made a quintessential Minnesota Vikings move, one that could fairly be described as worrisome and could increase the divisiveness on a team that can’t even agree on the efficacy of vaccines.

The Vikings signed former Vikings star Everson Griffen less than three weeks before the beginning of the regular season, a decision that is remindful of so much of team history because of the incoming personality, the personal history, the attempt to recapture past glory, and a willingness to try just about anything to win right now.

And yet, I like the decision. Griffen knows the defense; remains close with assistant head coach Andre Patterson and some of his old/new teammates; always gives maximum effort; and might have enough athletic explosiveness left to be able to help in bursts.

But there are risks to signing Griffen, and his return is as fraught with drama as just about everything else that has happened to the Vikings since the start of camp.