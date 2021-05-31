Souhan: Overmatched Wild shows hope for future with seven-game series

Parise produced a key goal to help win Game 5 and a beautiful breakout pass that started the scoring in Game 6. Without him, this series would have appeared, and been, much more lopsided.

Late Friday night, Parise mentioned the “sideshow” that surrounded his benching in the first four games of this series, noted he has four more years on his contract and said of meetings with the Wild this summer, “We’ll see how it goes. … We’ll have to figure that out in the coming summer what’s going to happen. I don’t have an answer for that right now.”

Suter said: “It was a tough year, with all of the stuff going on.”

We already know that Kaprizov has replaced Parise as the franchise player. The question is whether they will ever play together again.

Kaprizov excelled in his first year in America. He and his team should be back in the playoffs next year, and, with a little help at center, should be better at the most important version of the game.

“Those guys are just going to get better and better, with Kirill having another year under his belt,” said Marcus Foligno. “We’re going to be a dangerous team, or even a more dangerous team, next season.”

The columnist did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game. Jim Souhan writes for the Star Tribune.

