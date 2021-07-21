Souhan: In Tokyo, ready for illogic and earnestness from our hosts

TOKYO — Five years after Rio, the “We Are Not Responsible for Your Valuables” Olympics, we present Tokyo’s “Circa 2020, By the Way You Can’t Do That” Games.

There will be a lot of drama and beauty for athletes and viewers over the next three weeks. For a writer from Minnesota sitting on a bus in a parking lot in Tokyo, you can only hope that this moment wasn’t defining:

The Olympics representative stood at the front of a bus packed with journalists. Calling himself “An honest man,” he admitted that he had been stalling, hoping for taxis to arrive, by reciting Tokyo trivia.

He told us that there were more Michelin-rated restaurants in Tokyo than in Paris and New York combined. This would be useful information if journalists were allowed to eat in restaurants in Tokyo during the Olympics. We are not. We are not even allowed to eat in our hotel until our fourth day in Tokyo.

Then the representative told a bus crammed with people who had also just flown in planes jammed with people and were headed to a hotel jammed with people that every person would have to ride individually in a taxi to the hotel.

Olympic Diary: Spit, please. Now spit again