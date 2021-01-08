Souhan: How WNBA players past and present keep proving their power

I’ve never seen two men compete so hard without staring each other down, trash-talking or throwing a punch. After the game, I asked Whalen what was behind the physical play and she said, “Nothing. Just competing.”

This week, Whalen remembered meeting Hammon when Whalen was a rookie for Connecticut and Hammon was playing for New York.

“We go back to the Eastern Conference when I played my first season,” Whalen said. “We beat New York, 2-0, in the playoffs and it was the start of a good rivalry.

“We’d play them four times a season and even scrimmage them because they were so close. I just remember that you had to bring it against her or she was going to make you look silly. She was so good — one of the best pure jump shots ever, able to get to the rim and direct her team at all times.

“She was always a really smart player. That’s why she’s in the NBA. She was somebody I looked up to, somebody I wanted to prove I could compete against, along the same lines as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, because they were the best of the best.”

Hammon was a four-time all-WNBA selection. Popovich hired her in 2014 and she became the first woman to become a full-time assistant coach in NBA history.