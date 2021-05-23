Souhan: His role ever shrinking with Wild, Parise summoned to fourth line

Fletcher and Leipold knew they had handed the keys to the franchise to Parise and Suter. Fletcher and coach Mike Yeo knew who held the true power in the organization, and it wasn't them.

When Bruce Boudreau replaced Yeo, after an interim stretch by John Torchetti, Boudreau let his displeasure with Parise be known with snide comments and press-conference eyerolls. But Boudreau did not push back against Parise and Suter in terms of playing time.

They cut back Suter's playing time. When Parise slumped toward the end of the season, Evason benched him.

Which means that Evason and perhaps Guerin are finding fault with more than Parise's play. Because he's better than some of the players playing in front of him.

Parise said was told Friday night that he would be in the lineup.

"I was excited and ready for the chance to get in. and I felt ready to play,'' he said. "It's been difficult but you know right now what's more important is that we're down 3-1 in the series. That's where all the attention should be, is how can we get ourselves back into this series, win a game and bring this back to Minnesota.''