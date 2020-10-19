Souhan: Far from a cure, Cousins is what ails the Vikings

There is no excuse for Cousins’ performance. There is also no alternative to him for the Vikings, not in the world of salary caps.

When the Vikings paid Cousins, they also left themselves with no other options. They never want to see backup Sean Mannion in a game.

The most interesting thing that happened at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday was not a play or even a mistake, but the tone of voice used by coach Mike Zimmer and Cousins afterward.

Zimmer called Cousins’ first interception, an unforced error that occurred on the Vikings’ first play, “strange.” He said it quietly, as if he had seen an alien outside of his house and didn’t know what to make of it.

Cousins said, without defiance: “You have to play well in this business. The reality is, if the pace I’m on in terms of interceptions, if that were to continue, I won’t finish the season. Know what I mean? So there’s a little bit of — you’ve got to improve. Whether it’s them telling me, ‘Hey, you’ve got to improve,’ or them pulling me…’’

We live in an era of unprecedented passing efficiency. This season, Cousins has thrown 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He leads the league in interceptions thrown. The team he leads is 1-5.