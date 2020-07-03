Souhan: 60-game version of Twins could be more dangerous

Hill may not be a name that evokes images of downtown parades, but he could be a sneaky-good addition, especially now that he’s presumed healthy. He can contribute as a starter or long reliever, and he owns a postseason ERA of 3.60 over 53 innings. His World Series ERA is 1.80 over 15 innings.

Hill’s signing increased the Twins’ pitching depth. Will pitching depth matter in a 60-game season? Yes.

Modern baseball managers were already hesitant to extend their starting pitchers into the late innings. After a shortened second training camp, starting pitchers may be removed after four or five innings, and the expanded roster will encourage managers to piece games together with a handful of relievers.

Everyone would love to have the Nationals’ pitching staff — one fronted by proven aces. What the Twins have might be the next best thing.

This is where pitching depth comes in. The Twins could use a reliever as an opener, then get a few innings from their “starter,’’ then have their best relievers primed to finish the game. Having pitchers like Hill, Homer Bailey, Randy Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer gives the Twins depth and flexibility, and the ability to expand the rotation to six or seven starters if they choose.