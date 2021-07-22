‘So great to be back.’ Fleck shares enthusiasm for 2021 Gophers with media

INDIANAPOLIS – P.J. Fleck had the leadoff role among coaches during Thursday’s opening session of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Gophers coach came out fired-up.

“This is just so great to be back,’’ said Fleck said, referring the last year’s absence of the conference gathering because of the coronavirus pandemic. “… Everybody’s really excited for the 2021 season, and I know our coaches and our players are as well.’’

Fleck is representing the Gophers in Indianapolis along with running back Mohamed Ibrahim, quarterback Tanner Morgan and defensive end Boye Mafe.

“We’ve got three unbelievable young men we brought here from the University of Minnesota,’’ he said. “We always talk about, ‘Make sure you’re a better person than you are a football player,’ and all three of these guys are definitely that.

Fleck called Ibrahim, the reigning Big Ten running back of the year, “a bowling ball going downhill with razor blades on it. He’s not biggest guy, the strongest guy or the fastest guy, but he is one of the toughest guys in the country, and I’m glad he’s on our team.’’