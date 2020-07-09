Smeltzer's workouts led to improved slider

Working on his slider was a top priority during the layoff, and he said away from the competition, he felt a lot of improvement.

“Honestly it makes things a lot easier when you’re not facing big-league hitters because it’s not result-driven,” he said. “I can sit down with the Rapsodo numbers, with the Trackman numbers, and really break down video on what I’d have to do to make that pitch better.

“I know the numbers are going to tell me if a pitch is gonna be successful or not, so I don’t have to go out and face the Cardinals in a spring training game and work on things, and then worry about getting outs and worry about getting better at the same time.”

Smeltzer has “Catch Cancer Looking” T-shirts to help cover out-of-pocket expenses for pediatric cancer patients. The 2019 shirts have an image of Smeltzer with a goatee and glasses; on Wednesday, he was sporting a full beard.

“I was kind of joking around with my wife — it might be a good marketing tool to have different facial hair every year and then have to change the shirts and everyone will have to buy new shirts for the facial hair that year,” he said.

