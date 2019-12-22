MINNEAPOLIS — Davante Adams had his pros-and-cons list ready.
The Green Bay Packers No. 1 wide receiver hasn’t had the kind of statistical year he’d have liked coming off of last year’s near record-setting season of 2018, when he caught 111 passes (one shy of the franchise single-season record), had a career-best 1,386 yards and notched a career-high 13 touchdowns while being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.
Having missed four games with a turf toe injury in the middle of the season and with a dearth of passing-game weapons around him, Adams enters Monday night’s NFC North showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium having caught just 63 receptions for 788 yards and four touchdowns. He’s had four 100-yard games in the 10 games he’s played this year, but he’ll likely need back-to-back 100-yard performances to get the 212 yards he needs for his second 1,000-yard season.
Since cloning Adams isn’t scientifically an option for them at the moment, head coach Matt LaFleur is trying to do the next best thing with Adams: Move him around formations as much as possible, and line him up in the slot receiver position more than ever before.
“I think it’s just all on a players’ ability to learn all the concepts,” LaFleur explained late last week. “I think it just speaks to his versatility, the ability to put him in there. It certainly I think can be a little change-up for the defense, so you’re not quite sure where he’s going to align. We’d like to do that with most of our guys, just so you don’t get a bead on exactly where they’re going to line up on each snap.
“To be honest with you, I don’t really see any drawbacks from it. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re doing a good job of mixing in whether it’s runs or passes, so you don’t get predictable when he is in there.”
Adams doesn’t see any real drawbacks, either. After lining up in the slot on 15 of his 55 offensive snaps in last week’s win over Chicago — including on a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a fourth-and-4 play — Adams expects the slot change-up to be in the Packers’ offensive arsenal as the regular season draws to a close and into the playoffs.
And for Adams, the positives far outweigh any negatives, even though he’d had limited experience lining up inside during his first five seasons. He explained those positives to the State Journal in an interview late last week.
On Adams’ pros list?
“Matchups,” Adams said. Because he often draws the opponent’s top cover man, lining up outside on every snap allows that cornerback to stay outside with him all game long. But some top cornerbacks prefer not to work in the slot, meaning Adams in theory would be matched with a lesser coverage player inside.
“Elite corners are usually outside corners,” Adams said. “Not everybody follows into the slot.”
“There’s more room for me to move,” Adams said. With his options curtailed by the sideline, defenders basically have help outside on him because there’s only so far he can go.
“Inside,” Adams said, “I can go anywhere.”
“There’s more to the route tree,” Adams said. As he stood in the locker room, Adams used his right arm to gesture all the different routes he could run. While running the outside route tree requires a vertical stem before getting into an out route, in route, post route or corner route, Adams can use his release skills to go in any direction right off the line of scrimmage. That’s why, when he gestured again to show the
“Outside, I technically can (do that), but in the route tree, if there’s a slot formation, not very often am I going to take off and go (straight ahead) and run one way,” Adams explained. “In the slot, I can run a ‘shallow cross.’ I can run a ‘drag.’ I can run a ‘vertical.’ It messes with their minds (on defense). They don’t know what to do with because it puts them in a spot where it’s like, ‘He’s got all this free will. I don’t know where he’s going.’ Outside, there are limited things because you don’t have quite as much space.”
While Adams allowed that there can be drawback to lining up in the slot – “Sometimes it is easier to double (certain routes) when you get in there,” he said. — nowhere were the positives more evident than on his touchdown against the Bears.
Having decided to go for it on fourth-and-4, the Packers came out of a timeout with Rodgers in the shotgun and running back Aaron Jones with him in the backfield. Tight end Jimmy Graham was standing up on the right end of the line of scrimmage, while LaFleur dispatched three receivers to the left: Geronimo Allison in the farthest outside spot (the “1” spot, Rodgers said); Adams in between, just inside the numbers (the “2” spot); and Allen Lazard closest to the line of scrimmage just outside the left hashmarks (the “3” spot).
Seeing Bears nickelback Buster Skrine playing inside leverage, Rodgers changed Adams’ route at the line of scrimmage to a go route. Unable to get his hands on Adams at the line, Skrine watched as Adams sprinted past him at a slight angle, fading slightly toward the sideline. Rodgers put the ball right where he wanted it, Adams caught the ball at the Chicago 7-yard line and carried Skrine into the end zone for the touchdown. For the game, Adams finished with seven receptions for 103 yards, with four catches for 46 yards coming from the slot.
“I think that’s the beauty in what we did last week, especially with Matt getting him ‘2’ in the slot,” Rodgers explained. “There’s been times over the years where we’ve put him at ‘3,’ and I think ‘3’ is a dangerous spot, but you know ‘2’ can really be a dangerous spot if teams are going to play more two-high (safeties) because you have to worry about some of the seam stuff that he’s so talented at doing.
“We had a seam (route) called on that touchdown and it was a one-high (safety look), so he kept it outside and made a nice play on it. But him at ‘2’ or ‘3’ is a little harder for the defense to double him and he’s kind of at a danger spot there. Which we like.”
And Adams, clearly, likes it too. As frustrated as he has been at times this season with the toe injury and limited production – when the injury happened, he’d caught 10 passes for a single-game career-best 180 yards with 10 minutes to play the Packers’ 34-27 loss to Philadelphia on Sept. 24 – the Packers’ 11-3 record and the allure of a first-round playoff bye if they can win their final two games has assuaged some of his disappointment.
“My competitive nature and my personal goals and all that is one thing, but it’s a team-oriented goal. I want to be (productive) in order to help with that and holding myself to a standard where I know I’m holding down my end of the bargain,” Adams said. “It has nothing to do with wanting to be in the record books. So being 11-3 obviously takes away from some of the frustration.
“Obviously being hurt and not being able to control that was tough, but I never really got discouraged by any of that because we’ve always been winning. And that trumps all. I’ve had times this season – not consistently as I have in the past – where I have been able to make an impact. But we’ve been winning games. If I have six catches for 42 yards or if I have 10 catches for 180 – in a loss, that doesn’t mean anything. Nobody remembers those games. People remember when you start out 11-3 and finish the season strong. That’s what we’re trying to do.
“And that makes me feel better, even though I wish I could have done more. The ultimate goal is to make sure we’re winning games, and that’s what we’re doing.”
