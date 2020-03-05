Slide continues for Gophers; loss at Indiana guarantees 12 seed in Big Ten

Pitino starts sophomores Oturu, Kalscheur and Carr. His main reserves Wednesday were freshmen Tre’ Williams and Isaiah Ihnen, who had nine points on three three-pointers in the first half.

That’s a pretty good nucleus for a team that could be better next season after experiencing growing pains now. But Pitino feels more certain about his return than Oturu’s beyond this year.

“Obviously the elephant in the room is Daniel,” said Pitino about his 6-10 center, who has the potential to be picked in this summer’s NBA draft. “If you were to tell me playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores, with two seniors and only one junior, I would be really excited. But I also know I care about Daniel — and we’re not going to hold guys back, either.”

Oturu and Trayce Jackson-Davis were trying to keep their teams on the NCAA tournament bubble when Indiana won 68-56 at Minnesota on Feb. 19. A few weeks later, only the Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10) are left standing with a realistic shot at being among the 10 projected Big Ten teams in the NCAA tournament.

Jackson-Davis wasn’t as dominant as the 27-point, 16-rebound performance in the first meeting, but he led five Hoosiers players in double figures Wednesday with 18 points.