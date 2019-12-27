What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"2019 was a great year at Cotter Schools thanks to our generous benefactors. A favorite moment of mine was telling the students that, thanks to a generous gift, we were renovating one of our buildings and they would have brand new classrooms in 2020 - and they cheered! Other favorite moments are when our students excel - like in Debate, Music, Athletics, and Academics. It always makes me proud."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"Great question: I learned that really good things take the combined effort of a lot of good people - and the end result is always worth the effort."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I'm not too good with New Year's Resolutions - but I always want to be kinder to people and not take them for granted."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"As President of Cotter Schools, my goals for 2020 are to continue to grow our school while maintaining our community spirit, and to continue to be a place of learning and work where all feel safe and valued."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"I am particularly excited to work with area educators at WSU, Saint Mary's University, MSSE, and District 861 on a special collaborative project on education. Within the next year, we hope to offer a joint forum for all the educators in our area. A similar project is underway at Winona Health that is bringing together community leaders from every avenue. Winona is a GREAT place to live, work, and collaborate!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.