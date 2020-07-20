Significant arrival

After striking out in their search for a top free-agent starting pitcher, they turned to the 34-year-old third baseman to help them improve on what they do best. “Bringer of Rain” joins a group that clubbed 307 home runs while winning 101 games.

The hope is Donaldson can help them push deeper into the postseason, and that hasn’t abated as the season shrunk from 162 games to 60.

“When you look at it and you see 101 wins ... that’s a high bar,” Donaldson said. “Ultimately, that’s the regular season. I think the bar is not just regular season with this team anymore. I think the bar is more set for the postseason, but in order to get to the postseason, you have to take care of business in the regular season.”

Donaldson has been known to show some fire on the field. He was ready to go toe-to-toe with Twins reliever Glen Perkins in 2014 when the closer said something to Donaldson after striking him out. When the Rangers’ Rougned Odor socked Jose Bautista, Donaldson’s Toronto teammate, during a brawl in 2016, Donaldson tore after Odor.

If that ingredient enhances the overall product, the Twins will take it. Not the threat of pugilism, but the edge that can help a team be mentally tougher.