Sid Hartman: Coyle says University of Minnesota is ready for return of athletes

“Our plan also closely mirrors those being worked on by professional leagues, as we are fortunate to have the expertise of medical staff who are also advising professional teams. We also received consultation from Jill DeBoer, who is the deputy director of the University’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, and have worked with Dr. Alison Galdys, who is an assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine here on campus.”

Revenue streams keyCoyle said that his stance hasn’t changed when it comes to the very real possibility that sports may have to be cut from the athletic department if revenue keeps falling.

He said that’s a big reason why getting revenue sports back is huge for not just the Gophers but every other college athletic department. On top of that Coyle said the university has planned for every kind of financial scenario going forward.

“Our revenue-generating sports are extremely important to us, but our focus remains competing in every sport we sponsor this year,” he said. “There are still a lot of unknowns with regards to capacity at home games this year and how that will affect us, but we will be able to get through it. Our staff has mapped out multiple scenarios and has been preparing for each one.