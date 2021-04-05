Showing plenty of fight

There’s no place he’d rather be than Oban. It is a town of about 8,500 that he described as “punching about its weight,” much like MacIntyre.

“Have you been to Loch Lomond?” he said. “Take the Loch Lomond road, and if you don’t come off the road for two hours, you’ll come to Oban.”

That it could produce the highest-ranked Scottish golfer (No. 44) is not a surprise, least of all to the left-handed MacIntyre, a scrappy lad known to mix it up whether it’s golf or shinty.

“There’s few folk from a smaller town than I’m from, but you’ve just got to dream,” he said. “A lot of people will doubt you, try to put you down, tell you that you can’t do things. If you work hard enough and smart enough with the right people around you, anything is possible in this game.”

MacIntyre played one year at McNeese State in Louisiana, competing against the likes of Jon Rahm. He played the Walker Cup at Los Angeles Country Club, where he beat Cameron Champ in one match (6 and 4) and halved with him in another. And then he made his pro debut on the MENA Tour (Middle East and North Africa).

He opened with a 78 and then set the course record at 64 in the final round to tie for third.