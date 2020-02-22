Shooting struggles during skid

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“What young players got to understand is if you get down on yourself that hurts the team,” Pitino added. “The team needs everybody, regardless of if you’re 10-for-10 from the field or 0-for-10 from the field. The team needs you present and locked in on the next play, making the right next play. It’s hard. That’s hard for everybody. Because when you’re struggling, you got to get over yourself and into the team. That’s what we always say.”

In the five losses in six games, the Gophers are shooting just 34.9 percent from the field (106 for 304) and 22.3 percent from three (27 for 121). It also didn’t help to shoot just 16-for-31 from the free throw line in the last two losses.

The Gophers’ leading scorer Daniel Oturu is averaging 19.6 points on 56.5 percent shooting this season. But he was held to 26 points combined on 11-for-28 shooting (39.3 percent) in the last two games against Iowa and Indiana.

“We need to take advantage of whatever advantage he has down there,” Gophers point guard Marcus Carr said. “Trying to throw it into him and get it into the spots he likes – just let him go to work.”