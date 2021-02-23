Shaw seeking a rebound

After slumping in August, Shaw rebounded to bat .270 with an .821 OPS in September. That late has Shaw feeling confident he’s corrected some of the issues that caused him to struggle so much his last year in Milwaukee.

“I’m not a huge launch angle guy, but it got out of control in 2019,” Shaw said. “Everything was going straight up in the air. There was not very much solid contact. For me, it was getting a little bit back to more of a line-drive approach. That was the thing that I focused on the most, trying to barrel up as many balls as I could and hit balls hard, whether that was a line drive or in the air.”

The Brewers enter spring training without a clear-cut starting third baseman.

Luis Urías and Orlando Arcia are each working out at both shortstop and third base this spring. Urías was at third base for 30 of his 41 appearances last season, while Arcia was almost exclusively a shortstop.

The Brewers also signed Daniel Robertson, a utilityman who considers third base his best position.

“There was an opening at third base and pretty decent playing time available there as long as I came in and hit and did what I’m supposed to do,” Shaw said. “This place kind of stood out to me from the start, and it was something that I hoped would come together.”

