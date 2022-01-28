Shadow is a German Shepard mix who is 2 years old and weighs around 40 pounds. She was surrendered from... View on PetFinder
Three people have been arrested what the La Crosse Police Department describes as the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the city’s history.
In recent days, Winona’s largest schools have reported a total of 242 new COVID-19 cases, down from last week’s 284 cases.
Last July, Micquel Jackson was thrilled to open his clothing store, a long held dream put on pause due to struggles with mental health, illite…
From 4 a.m. Jan. 19 to 4 a.m. Jan. 25, 620 more COVID-19 cases and one new death in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department o…
One little town. Three thousand people. Two starkly different realities. It's another measure of how division has seeped into the American fabric, all the way to a single street in a small Minnesota town.
Back on January 7, the Cotter girls basketball game had a 10-game winning streak snapped in a road loss against Dover-Eyota, and the Ramblers …
The Winona boys basketball team won its third game in a row Friday night, winning a 65-55 home game against Big 9 Conference foe Rochester Mayo.
With heavy demolition occurring next door on the old Winona Junior High School auditorium, the Winona Public Library has decided to close unti…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Nancy Lee Prigee (Clark) loving Wife, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, January 15, 2022, after a tw…
