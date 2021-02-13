Several regulars still sidelined but Wild has ‘turned the corner’

The outbreak began with Foligno, who confirmed he tested positive and figured he contracted the virus by playing against Los Angeles since the Kings had one player (Andreas Athanasiou) go into the protocols during a two-game series Jan. 26-28 against the Wild Jan. 26-28. Foligno said his family tested negative, so he knew he didn't get sick at home.

"It's a guilty feeling, which is weird because you shouldn't feel guilt, but that's just how it is when you're the first one," Foligno said. "Everyone kind of sees your name pop up first and then the domino effect throughout the team. But whether guys had symptoms or didn't show positive until later after I did, it is what it is. We're playing through a pandemic. These things are going to happen."

On the day Foligno was placed into the protocols, he woke up achy and had chills and thought he was fatigued. He continued to feel aches and chills for another couple days and was tired and had a head cold. Around Day 5, he felt better and anticipates needing a few sessions to get back up to speed.

"Lungs feel good. Heart feels good," said Foligno, who isn't concerned about any long-term effects. "Everything when it comes to energy is there. I'm in good shape, healthy, so I'm lucky for that."