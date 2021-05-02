Seven-run third sparks victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirillof went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4 on Sunday.

José Berríos (3-2) took advantage of Minnesota’s tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs on six hits and struck out nine in six innings.

The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch.

Kansas City starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defense. Keller (2-3) gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier.

Dozier later hit a three-run homer, but the AL Central-leading Royals have lost three of five.

Keller cruised through the first two innings, but things unraveled quickly in the third. The right-hander hit Jake Cave with a pitch and Simmons followed with his first home run of the season to the second deck in left field. Garver capped the inning with a three-run shot an estimated 436 feet to the second deck in left field.