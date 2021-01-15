Sen. Miller: New bill increases penalties for attempted murder of police officers

“After prosecuting the case for the attempted murder of Officers Arik Matson, Officer Andrew Harren and Sergeant Tim Schroeder, it was clear there was a glaring gap in our current statutes," said Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius. "We provided for higher penalties for murder of police officers, but there was no similar increase in penalties for attempted murder. This legislation fixes that and gives prosecutors in Minnesota another tool in the toolbox to pursue violent criminals.”

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said, “The thousands of officers who put their lives on the line to protect their fellow citizens and enforce laws deserve to know those who would seek to harm them will face greater penalties. We ask a lot of our public safety community and their families and this piece of legislation is a sign of the commitment we hold to those who work every day to make our communities safer.”

Megan Matson said, “Every day gets a little easier for our family, and we appreciate the support of the community as we move along in our journey. This legislation will help make sure law enforcement members and their families will have the full support of the justice system with them when a person tries to keep that law enforcement officer from ever seeing their family again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0