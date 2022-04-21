Seeking help at tight end

GREEN BAY — For all the alarm the Green Bay Packers’ current wide receiver depth chart has caused — and rightfully so, in the wake of the Davante Adams trade last month — it’s not as if head coach Matt LaFleur has more tight ends than he knows what to do with, either.

Rather than building on his breakout 2020 season, Robert Tonyan spent the first half of last year helping out the team’s injury-riddled offensive tackle position in protection, then suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee himself on Oct. 28, just as he seemed to be getting going.

Veteran Marcedes Lewis, while a valuable veteran locker-room presence and still-devastating in-line blocking tight end, will turn 38 next month and isn’t getting any younger.

And Josiah Deguara, who missed most of his rookie season in 2020 with a torn ACL of his own, showed flashed last season but remains a work in progress.

As a result, while the receiver position is the team’s most glaring need entering next week’s NFL Draft, augmenting the tight end depth chart must be on general manager Brian Gutekunst’s to-do list as well — especially with Tonyan’s readiness for the start of the season in question.

“Bobby is doing great. I don’t necessarily have a real timetable on that, but he’s ahead of schedule,” Gutekunst said in late February. “We won’t close the door on anything early if it’s possible. But at the same time, you guys know how important he’s going to be to our offense. So, we’ll be cautious as we go through that, too, to make sure he’s available for the whole year.”

As the Packers learned with franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari last season, even their cautious medical staff’s general 10-to-12-month rule of thumb on comebacks from ACL tears sometimes doesn’t work out. So while the early end of that window would have Tonyan back on the field toward the end of training camp, there’s no guarantee he’ll be cleared for the start of the regular season.

Even if he is good to go, Tonyan signed just a one-year deal to return after garnering limited free-agent interest because of his knee injury. Had he been healthy all season, he might’ve priced himself out of Green Bay, and that could happen this season if he can replicate what he did in 2020, when he caught 52 of his 59 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns — tied for the most in the NFL among tight ends that year and tied for the most by a Packers tight end in a single season in team history.

But with Bakhtiari sidelined and Pro Bowl left guard-turned-replacement-left tackle Elgton Jenkins also missing time with an ankle injury, Tonyan spent more time helping in pass protection and less time in the passing game, catching only 18 passes for 204 yards and two TDs before his injury.

“He was in my office the other day — it was great to see him, first of all — and you can tell he’s been working hard,” LaFleur said at the annual NFL Meetings in late March. “I really thought that the 2020 season, he did so many great things. Looking back to last season, he didn’t quite get as many opportunities, as he did the previous year.

“I know he’ll come back. I don’t foresee him being any different. Physically, I think he’ll be ready to go. There’s still a lot of room for growth in his game. Certainly, he’s got a rapport with Aaron, which is a big deal as well. Excited to have him back on our team.”

The X-factor is Deguara, who had 25 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns last season but had his share of growing pains after his truncated rookie season. A third-round pick in 2020, Deguara was a LaFleur favorite in that draft — LaFleur and University of Cincinnati offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock are close friends — and clearly a breakthrough Year 3 from Deguara would be a colossal boost for the offense.

Behind Deguara, the Packers have Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis, both of whom made contributions last season but have much to prove.

“For those guys, we’re talking about experience,” said new tight ends coach John Dunn, who was promoted after Justin Outten departed to serve as new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offensive coordinator. “Another year in the same system helps.

“Those guys are eager. They’re hungry, they’re smart, they’re talented, and they’re just going to continue to get better.”

Best in class

Trey McBride, Colorado State

There may not be a first-round tight end in this class, but the 6-foot-3, 245-pound McBride is the best of the bunch because he can both produce in the passing game and has proven to be an effective blocker. A four-year starter for the Rams, he spent extensive time lined up attached to the line of scrimmage and blocking in the run game, but he still put up 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and a touchdown as a senior last season, when he was named a unanimous All-American.

“To be the first guy taken would be an unbelievable honor and something that I am continually working to try to achieve that goal,” McBride said at the NFL scouting combine in February. Asked where his willingness to block comes from, McBride replied: “I think growing up with three brothers. We were always wrestling around, things like that. So it probably comes from wanting to be better than those guys and then learning how to wrestle with them. But most of all, I think it’s a mindset that you’re going to be tougher than the guy in front of you and you’re going to go out there and win.”

Best of the rest

Greg Dulcich, UCLA; Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State; Cade Otton, Washington; Jelani Woods, Virginia; Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State.

Pick to click

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

As you may have heard on a television broadcast or two over the years, Ferguson is the grandson of the Badgers legendary coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez. He came back for his senior year instead of declaring for the draft after the 2020 season, and one reason he did was because, as he likes to say, he “grew up a Badger.”

He also grew up to be nearly 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, making him an ideal multi-use tight end who can line up attached to the line of scrimmage or as an H-back. Projected as a Day 3 pick, Ferguson’s pass-catching skills (145 career receptions for 1,618 yards and 13 TDs) and willingness to block should bode well for him at the next level.

“I can be one of the top guys,” he said at the scouting combine. “Starting at the Senior Bowl, I saw a lot of our plays that we run at Wisconsin. They looked very familiar to me. So it felt (like NFL offenses would be) pretty easy to pick up.”

History lesson

In fairness to Gutekunst, it’s a stretch to say he has a track record at the tight end position through four drafts because he’s only taken two of them. That said, he used third-round picks on each of them —Deguara in 2020 and Jace Sternberger in 2019. Sternberger was a disappointment as the 75th overall pick, and that miss was made worse by the fact that Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who in three years with the Washington Commanders has averaged 74 receptions for 1,030 yards and five touchdowns per season, went with the very next pick.

In addition to their recent draft investments in Deguara and Sternberger, the Packers also used third-round picks on the position in 2014 (California’s Richard Rodgers) and 2008 (Texas’ Jermichael Finley). They also had a pair of fifth-round tight ends make meaningful contributions during the Ted Thompson era (Penn State’s Andrew Quarless, a starter on the Super Bowl XLV team in 2010, and Arkansas’ D.J. Williams, who was taken in 2011), but the position was oftentimes ignored in the draft.

From Pro Football Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf’s first draft in 1992 to until Thompson took Finley in 2008, the Packers drafted just two tight ends over that 17-draft span: Boston College tight end Mark Chmura in sixth round in 1992, and Miami (Fla.) tight end Bubba Franks in the first round in 2000. (Rutgers’ Clark Harris, officially listed as a tight end when the Packers took him in the seventh round in 2007, was actually a long-snapper and has never played a single offensive snap in his 13 years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ snapper.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0