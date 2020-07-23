Secret to Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek's success? 'He's pretty annoying to play against'

“I don’t think that’s something I’m putting my energy into,” he said. “It just comes to me. I’m not trying to go out and run over guys. I’m trying to play as hard as I can every shift and work as hard as I can to help my team.”

That tends to make opponents lose their focus. No matter if it’s a face wash after the whistle, or a bevy of haymakers out of the blue, Eriksson Ek has seen it all over the course of his career.

Maybe the most agitating thing about Eriksson Ek is that he almost never responds to taunting. He maintains his same blank stare regardless of the situation — and that only makes opponents more upset as the game progresses.

That could bode well for Eriksson Ek in the postseason as his line will more than likely be tasked with shutting down Canucks star Elias Pettersson and whoever he is centering on a given night.

“We’re just going to try to force turnovers and get the puck behind their D and work from there,” Eriksson Ek said. “I think our strength is in the forecheck and getting pucks around the net and taking second opportunities on the puck.”

That said, Eriksson Ek doesn’t see himself as the player solely in charge of limiting Pettersson throughout the qualifying series.