Second-half meltdown dooms Gophers in blowout loss at Michigan

Four of the Gophers’ next six games will be on the road, including Sunday’s rematch against No. 5 Iowa and Hawkeyes All-American center Luka Garza, who had 32 points in Minnesota’s 102-95 overtime win at the Barn.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an excuse that we’re playing this way on the road,” junior guard Gabe Kalscheur said. “We just have to come out with the intensity and physicality every game.”

Minnesota’s résumé so far is built with quality home wins vs. current or formerly ranked teams St. Louis, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State. But the Gophers haven’t proven they can even come close on the road.

In their three road losses, the Gophers trailed by as much as 36 points at Illinois, 26 at Wisconsin and 37 at Michigan.

In the first half Wednesday, Marcus Carr scored the last eight points for the Gophers with back-to-back 3-pointers and two free throws to cut Michigan’s 12-point lead to 32-26 at halftime.

The Gophers were within striking distance, but they were struggling in areas that had made them tough to beat at home. They led the nation with 21.6 free throws made per game but were only 2-for-2 in the half.