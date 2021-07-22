Seattle Kraken expansion draft: NHL GMs learned from Vegas

And Francis pointed out that Vegas not losing a player in this expansion draft — the Golden Knights don’t get a cut of Seattle’s $650 million entry fee — allowed the league’s 31st team to have an impact.

“(The Golden Knights) had nobody sitting on the outside that could affect their protection list of the other teams,” he said. “We had Vegas sitting on the outside, and in fact they were able to make a couple of trades that affected multiple protection lists for us.”

The Golden Knights on Saturday acquired center Brett Howden from the Rangers and were part of a three-team trade that landed them 2017 No. 2 pick Nolan Patrick and allowed Philadelphia and Nashville to shuffle their protected lists.

Teams were far more willing to help each other than lend Seattle a hand. Wanting to protect Alexander Kerfoot, Toronto traded for Jared McCann, who the Penguins were willing to give up for the right price understanding they needed to shed more salary — and got lucky the Kraken took Brandon Tanev’s big contract.

“Part of it was knowing that we’d probably lose another player and give us an opportunity to become cap compliant when we need to at the start of the season,” Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall said. “Very hard decisions to make.”