What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"1. Being part of the leadership team at St. Matthew's as our school added a 5-day Pre-K classroom in addition to our 2-day and 3-day Pre-K classroom.
"2. Seeing the start-up of a childcare program that offers before and after school care along with child care on days which school is not in session.
"3. Teaming with St. John's Lewiston to raise more than $4500 for the American Heart Association."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"The success of our school for the future depends on how well we continue to listen and strive to meet the needs of families in our community."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"One goal for the coming year is to help our leadership team develop additional ways that promote and make people more aware of St. Matthew's Lutheran School."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"My personal goals include to grow professionally, do all I can to continue to promote St. Matthew's, and help to keep its learning standards at a high level."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"We hope to continue to connect with Winona by publicizing news and pictures of what is happening at our school, having students go caroling in nursing homes, inviting the general public to activities such as an Easter egg hunt, Trunk or Treat, participate in the Goodview Days parade, musical performance, silent auction, and a free rummage sale to name a few."
