What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"On a professional level, my favorite moments came from things that WSU students achieved. The success rate of WSU students again beat the success rate of all other Minnesota State colleges and universities, and presented the highest “value added” of all major private and public institutions in Minnesota according to U.S. News and World Report. Our students again won the statewide “Ballot Bowl” by registering the most students to vote. That truly exemplifies what we represent as a university. Folks are still talking about how our Concert Choir beautifully inspired and edified the dedication of the Education Village. I had a chance to make my stage debut – sort of – in WSU’s fall musical theatre production, “Little Shop of Horrors.” WSU athletics is uniformly fun, and our softball and volleyball teams in particular had thrilling seasons. It was a blast to cheer for the Warriors at the Mineral Water Bowl. As reported in the Winona Daily News, one of the WSU students who testified in front of the Higher Education Committee during the Winona Mini-Session was recently appointed by Governor Walz to the Minnesota State Board of Trustees. That’s the first time in a long time that WSU will be so well-represented statewide. The list is much longer than that. So, students will always amaze and astound, which is what makes this such a great job!
"On a personal level, it was gratifying to see my older daughter Katherine finish writing her first novel and my younger daughter Lucie have professional success that gave her an opportunity to move to London. And my wife Kelley and I celebrated being married for a third of a century!"
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"I was reminded again that inclusion leads to wiser decisions and better outcomes."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"I don’t have any resolutions that particularly start any new year. I believe in Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) – both personally and professionally – so I’m always trying to reflect on what went well and what didn’t go well in “real time” and make the necessary adjustments. The CQI idea is to make changes when and where they are warranted rather than waiting for a date on the calendar. In my experience, January 2 isn’t all that different from December 30. Believe me: I exhibit lots of room for improvement, and the people around me have exhibited great patience with my shortcomings, so it’s a good thing that I don’t delay when trying to get better!"
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"The big goal -- not just for 2020 but for the decade ahead -- is to close the gaps in educational attainment at WSU. Our data suggest that there are gaps at WSU in persistence rates and graduation rates based on a student’s race, socio-economic status, and whether they are the first in their family to go to college. These gaps are not unique to WSU, but I think WSU is well-positioned to close or eliminate these gaps because we have such high rates of student success. I am a believer in the American Dream, so I believe being successful at WSU should not depend on these factors, but rather on how hard a student works. Closing these gaps will be a gratifying mountain for WSU to climb and a satisfying orienteering expedition to lead. I look forward to planting a flag at the summit when we get there."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"During 2019, I had the pleasure of co-Chairing the Mini-Session Planning Committee with Rep. Pelowski, which was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done, and which will have lingering positive effects in the upcoming legislative session. WSU and Winona earned many friends in St. Paul thanks to that Mini-Session! At the end of 2019, I rotated off the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, so I am open to new suggestions! I will really miss serving on that Board, because I served on the search committee that led to the hiring of our new Chamber President, and I won’t have as many opportunities to celebrate her success. I’ll continue to serve on the WAIDA Board and as a member of Rotary, which are great ways to connect with greater Winona. I’m part of the local group that’s planning Winona’s Kashubian Culture Festival for Fall 2020. I serve in some statewide roles, too, and use them as a platform to promote Greater Winona. Examples of that include as my role as an officer on the Minnesota and Iowa Campus Compact Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee of the Minnesota State Leadership Council. My wife Kelley is very active locally, too. She is a member of PEO, Ruskin, and Kiwanis among other things. She just rotated off the Winona Community Foundation Board and onto the Great River Shakespeare Festival Board. We love Winona and we are “all in” for its future in 2020 and beyond!"
