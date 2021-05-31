Scoggins: Next Wolves owners may seek new arena or move

After all, even Minnesotans don’t like our winters. Will two outsiders — one of whom grew up in Miami — really want to spend the worst part of the calendar year living here and view this opportunity as a chance to establish deeply connected civic roots?

It’s OK to feel skeptical in situations like this. Skepticism is the sober driver for our naiveté. It’s best to come in eyes wide open.

A-Rod brings a lightning rod reputation from his baseball career and involvement in MLB’s steroids scandal. Realistically though, any prospective owner who did not have a Minnesota mailing address would encounter a certain level of distrust. Provincialism is a comforting quality in sports owners because this is their home, too.

Remember the reaction when the Wilf family purchased the Vikings? New Jersey real estate carpetbaggers who are going to move the team. Just you wait.

Granted, the Wilfs secured a new stadium so it’s impossible to say what would have happened if the Legislature refused to budge on that issue. But the Wilf brothers have ingrained themselves in the Twin Cities community while bringing stability to the organization.

Will Rodriguez and Lore have that same commitment? Only their actions will provide the answer. Trust doesn’t sprout overnight.