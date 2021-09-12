Scoggins: Gophers’ one-dimensional offense not a sustainable formula

Morgan took ownership of the passing game disappearance more than pile on his receivers’ drops.

“I wouldn’t really call it all drops,” he said. “A lot of it comes down to ball placement, too. It’s not a one-way street. It’s two-way. I’ve got to give them more chances and better throws to catch and go make something happen.”

Sanford’s play-calling reflects either a lack of trust in the passing game or a steadfast reliance on sticking to the offense’s identity of power running and ball control — or perhaps both.

Maybe that will change to some degree once No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell returns from an ankle injury and Wright starts to show more consistency to go along with his splash plays. Autman-Bell will give the offense big-play potential.

The Gophers offense will always be predicated on a grind-it-out running game. There needs to be more creativity though in the plan and play-calling to capitalize when defenses inevitably overcommit to stop the run.

Sanford’s mission should be to strike the right balance that stays true to their offensive identity while also maximizing a senior quarterback and a receiving unit that has obvious talent. It should be possible to accomplish both.

The Gophers won a game despite not completing a pass in the second half with only six attempts. That’s an anomaly, not a blueprint.

