Say Cheese: Bench energy is real, and loud, at NBA restart

But the biggest source of cheerleading will come from the benches, and some coaches are even encouraging players not in the game to be active that way.

“To reference that and try to coach it and try to praise it, it’s on my mind,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “To ignore it and not reference it, I don’t do that.”

Brown’s 76ers had the NBA’s best home record this season, going 29-2 in games at Wells Fargo Center. He’d love to see his players replicate that energy in all the neutral-site games that will be played the rest of the way this season.

“You have to decide where you want to spend your money and that one is important to me,” Brown said. “You’re talking about our spirit enduring. Anything you can do to help that — point it out, praise it, coach it — is on my mind.”

When Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns made a 3-pointer in a scrimmage on Sunday against Boston, something he’s never done in a “real” game during his two NBA seasons, some of his teammates leaped over the video board at the corner of their bench and onto the floor in celebration.