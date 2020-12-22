Saunders: Wolves will have Russell or Rubio on the floor at all times

On a team with a rotation that could go quite deep into the bench, Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders says you will see either D’Angelo Russell or Ricky Rubio on the floor, at point guard, at all times.

But, Saunders said, you may see them on the court together a significant part of the time as well as the Wolves prepare for Wednesday’s season opener against Detroit at Target Center.

He has a plan.

“I do,” Saunders said. “And part of that is also going to be how other guys continue to progress getting in shape, how deep we feel we can go leading into Wednesday. The plan is to have one of those guys on the floor at all times. [But] I do see them playing together.”

Russell has played with other ballhandlers in the past and is used to it. It’s also a way to get Russell opportunities when teams start trapping him on pick-and-rolls.

“The game will tell you what to do,” Saunders said. “A lot of that will be based on matchups.”

Saunders said he likes the idea of having them both on the court late in games when the Wolves are trying to hold onto a lead. “Late in games I like two cerebral ballhandlers out there making decisions,” he said.