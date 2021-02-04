Saunders' iPad becomes newest teaching tool for Wolves coach

Grateful for sleep

Road trips in the NBA during the coronavirus pandemic are not like they used to be. Players are restricted in terms of where they can go outside of their hotel rooms.

But Jake Layman is grateful for one thing he can still do on the road — sleep.

Layman was away from the team last month for a few days as he and his wife, Jasmine, had their first child.

“I’m definitely taking advantage of every road trip when it comes to my sleep, for sure,” Layman said.

Layman has been juggling life at home with trying to re-establish himself in the Wolves rotation.

Saunders had cut Layman’s minutes before Layman took some time off for the birth of his child and there were a few games Layman was available but didn’t play. He has played more of late and logged at least 13 minutes in each of the past five games as Juancho Hernangomez, who overlaps positions with Layman at times, has been out because of COVID protocols.

Other young players, however, are bucking for minutes, such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels. Layman has still been encouraging of them when they have had their opportunity to play.

“I’ve kind of been through that in my career, where I was playing, then wasn’t playing, then playing again, so I think I’m mentally ready for any of those situations,” Layman said. “… I was able to keep my head straight and, I think, focus on the things that I could control, which was coming in every day, working hard on my game to make sure that I was ready to go when my name was called.”

