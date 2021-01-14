Saunders gets scolded at home when mask slips off during games

Saunders also added that the coaches have all their meetings via Zoom.

"Everyone is over Zoom just for the reason of contact tracing and being in close, confined areas," Saunders said. "We want to be safe and try to eliminate any possible reasons for us to maybe have a slip-up."

So far the Wolves haven't had any positive tests among players during the season nor has any player had to isolate. The league announced Thursday that since Jan. 6, 16 players have tested positive.

The league has also mandated new regulations on how players spend their time away from the court. They can no longer leave their hotels on the road for anything not related to team activities, while the same applies to home. Any guests they have regularly in their homes must be tested at least twice per week.

"We always need to make changes, be ready to adjust just because we see what COVID-19 is doing to our world and society," Saunders said. "As the league continues to evolve and evaluate what protocols we have, you can feel safe at times, but you also can't let your guard down. We've tried to continue to reassure these guys that that is the mind-set we have to have because, like anything, things can change drastically one way or another very quickly."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0